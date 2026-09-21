Hamas, Palestinian forces hold Cairo talks

21 September 2026 19:34 (UTC+04:00)

Hamas convened Palestinian factions in Cairo to deliberate legislative and National Council elections, a statement on Telegram showed on Monday.

A delegation led by Hossam Badran met with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, the Democratic Reform Current of Fatah, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the Palestinian Al-Ahrar Movement, the PFLP-General Command, the Resistance Committees in Palestine, and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP).

Participants asserted Palestinians' right to free, fair elections, rejecting appointment and unilateralism. They also resolved to draft a unified strategy to "confront the occupation, settlement, Judaization, displacement, and annexation, end the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip, and strengthen the resilience of the Palestinian people."