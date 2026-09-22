Saudi, Egypt, Türkiye and Pakistan hold quadrilateral meeting in New York

22 September 2026 05:46 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Türkiye and Pakistan have convened for a quadrilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The meeting brings together the foreign ministers of four influential Muslim-majority countries as world leaders gather in New York for the UN General Assembly's high-level week, according to Al Arabiya, as reported on a social media account.

The discussions are expected to focus on regional and international developments, including the situation in the Middle East, ongoing conflicts and efforts to strengthen coordination among the four countries.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions across the Middle East, with the conflict involving Iran, developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz and wider regional security concerns featuring prominently on the international agenda.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Türkiye and Pakistan have maintained diplomatic contacts on major regional issues and have sought to coordinate positions on developments affecting the wider Muslim world.

Further details on the outcome of the quadrilateral meeting are expected to emerge following the talks.