Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready for de-escalation if Russia stops energy and food strikes

21 September 2026 21:52 (UTC+04:00)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reaffirmed Kyiv's readiness to pursue de-escalation and a peaceful settlement, saying corresponding steps could follow if Russia stops targeting Ukraine's energy sector, critical infrastructure and food exports.

Zelenskyy made the remarks on X in response to US President Donald Trump's comments that Russia had lost control of its diesel fuel production as a result of the war and his renewed call to end what he described as a “ridiculous, endless war against Ukraine.”

“Indeed, this Russian war against Ukraine and against common sense must be stopped,” Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized the consequences of the full-scale war, saying each additional year brings more problems, while stressing that Ukraine has consistently sought peace.

“We have already put forward dozens of diplomatic proposals on how to end this war with dignity, guarantee security, and prevent new Russian invasions. Dialogue with President Trump and the US is currently ongoing. Ideas for bringing peace closer are also under consideration, starting with decisive de-escalation steps,” Zelenskyy said.

“Ukraine’s energy sector, its critical infrastructure, and our food exports must stop being targets for Russia, and this would lead to corresponding de-escalation steps on our part. Solutions are possible,” he added.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to work on such measures and discuss them with its partners on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

He also thanked those involved in efforts to advance the peace process.

“It will no longer be the case that only the country that was attacked suffers. The nature of the war now is such that the aggressor also incurs losses. Technology makes this possible. The strength of countries’ leadership can and must ensure de-escalation, security, and peace,” Zelenskyy said.