US may have advised Netherlands to withdraw from ICC
Washington supposedly "encouraged" the Netherlands to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Associated Press reported on Monday.
The media outlet cited people with knowledge of the matter, who claimed that United States officials informed their Dutch counterparts about incoming sanctions against the ICC, which allegedly could be imposed as early as later today.
Previously, the court argued that restrictive measures are a result of Washington's "misunderstanding" of its work, following US sanctions against several ICC officials, after the court issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
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