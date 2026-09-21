Gaza authorities blame Israel for Al-Saada building collapse that killed 21

21 September 2026 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

Gaza's Government Media Office has rejected the Israeli army's denial that it targeted the Al-Saada residential building, saying an earlier Israeli strike on the structure's foundations caused its recent collapse, which killed 21 Palestinians.

The Israeli army said Wednesday in a post on X that it had not targeted the building during the war.

“Contrary to the claims, the IDF (Israeli army) did not strike the building in question during the war,” it said.

In a statement Monday, Gaza's Government Media Office said the building was directly struck by Israel on October 9, 2023, during the early days of the war.

“The bombardment targeted the building's foundations and its first and second floors, causing severe and deliberate structural damage to its infrastructure and main foundations,” the office said.

“This previous and concentrated bombardment was the real and direct cause of the building's complete collapse,” it added.

The office described the Israeli army's denial as “a desperate and blatant attempt to evade legal responsibility” and accused Israel of pursuing what it called a “systematic policy of disinformation” to avoid responsibility for what it described as disasters and massacres.

It said engineering inspections, documented field reports and testimonies from residents contradicted the Israeli account.

The office held Israel “fully and directly responsible” for the collapse, describing the incident as part of what it called a policy of systematic destruction of infrastructure and civilian objects and a violation of international humanitarian law.

“Dozens of other damaged residential buildings were at risk of collapse, threatening Palestinians and displaced people after their structures and foundations were damaged during the Israeli war on Gaza,” the office warned.

It called on the international community, UN bodies and rights organizations to document the incident and similar cases, pursue accountability through international courts and fulfill their responsibilities to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure in Gaza.

According to official figures, 21 Palestinians, including 12 children, were killed and 45 others injured when the Al-Saada residential building collapsed Wednesday in the Al-Sinaa area of western Gaza City.

Gaza's Health Ministry said the collapse brought the number of Palestinians killed in building collapses involving structures damaged during the war to 61.