Trump: 'Fake news' poses national security threat

21 September 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that the White House was not attacking the free press, but rather what he called "fake news."

"It is corrupt, purposeful, pervasive, fully coordinated, and totally out of control," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "It is a threat to our National Security, and must be stopped, NOW!"

Trump added that he "cherish[es]" the free press while saying that the false news "has grown like Cancer." Earlier, reports said that CNN, MS NOW (formerly MSNBC) and Politico are set to sue Trump, aiming to overturn his ban preventing the three outlets from accessing the White House.