Erdoğan meets Georgian Prime Minister in New York

22 September 2026 05:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has met Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze at the Turkish House in New York on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

The closed-door meeting focused on bilateral relations between Türkiye and Georgia, as well as regional and global developments, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue taking steps to further strengthen cooperation with Georgia, particularly in the areas of trade, transport and security.

The Turkish President also highlighted the importance of continued solidarity between Türkiye and Georgia in international forums.

Erdoğan noted that Türkiye has been Georgia's largest trading partner for the past 18 years and stressed the importance of making more effective use of cooperation mechanisms involving Türkiye, Georgia and Azerbaijan.

He said closer trilateral cooperation could benefit all three countries.

The meeting took place as world leaders and senior officials gathered in New York for the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, which is set to focus on a range of international, regional and global issues.

Türkiye and Georgia maintain relations at the strategic partnership level, while the two countries have continued to deepen cooperation in trade, transport, energy and security.