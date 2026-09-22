China says it has been able to grow various plants in space

22 September 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

China has successfully grown more than 20 varieties of plants from 14 species in orbit, laying the groundwork for the large-scale cultivation of crops aboard a space station.

The information was reported by the Chinese Astronaut Research and Training Center.

Lettuce, carrots, sunflowers, potatoes, and wheat are among the plants being cultivated aboard China’s Tiangong space station. In 2025, a more efficient aeroponic system — a method of growing plants without soil, in which their roots receive nutrients through a fine mist — was delivered to the station.

Wheat has already completed a full growth cycle in space. A second generation, grown from seeds produced during the first experiment, is now nearing the end of its growth cycle. This is an important step toward understanding whether crops can reproduce successfully in microgravity.

According to the center, two plant-growing systems are operating continuously aboard the station: one uses a traditional growing substrate, while the other relies on aeroponics. The experiments are part of efforts to develop closed-loop life-support systems capable of producing food and recycling water and air directly in space.

Scientists believe such technologies could become essential for future long-duration missions to the Moon and Mars. Growing fresh food in space would not only reduce the amount of supplies that astronauts need to take from Earth, but could also provide psychological benefits by making spacecraft environments more similar to Earth.

China is also planning to create a so-called “lunar garden” as part of its future lunar exploration program. If successful, such experiments could represent an important step toward making plants a permanent part of human life beyond Earth.