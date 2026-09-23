National dancer's clip wins prestigious award in Greece [PHOTOS]

23 September 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A dance clip by renowned Azerbaijani and Russian dancer, choreographer and ballet artist Farid Kazakov has won an international competition and festival in Athens, Greece.

Kazakov, a world champion and multiple European champion in dance, as well as a three-time recipient of the title of Russia's Best Soloist, received the award for a clip featuring his performance to "Xatirədir," performed by Azerbaijani mugham master Alim Gasimov.

Speaking to AzerNEWS, Farid Kazakov said the clip was filmed in Istanbul this spring and released on April 29, International Dance Day.

He noted that he had wanted to dance to "Xatirədir" for a long time. The lyrics were written by poet Baba Vaziroglu, while the music was composed by Kamaladdin Heydarov.

Kazakov said his choice of the song was closely connected with the memory of Tamilla Khanum Shiraliyeva, a legendary Azerbaijani and Soviet ballet dancer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, recipient of the Shohrat (Glory) Order and his first teacher and mentor.

"This year would have marked Tamilla Khanum's 80th birthday. She was one of the key figures who shaped my artistic career. Unfortunately, she passed away last year, but her name will forever be written in golden letters in the history of Azerbaijani and Soviet art and culture," Kazakov said.

He noted that the word "xatirədir" means "memory" or "recollection."

Farid Kazakov added that when the clip was released, he was conducting a training camp for his Turkish students in Antalya and did not have the time or opportunity to properly share the video.

"I learned about its victory later, and I was extremely happy," he said.

The dancer also highlighted the significance of the date when he received the news of the award - September 18, which is celebrated in Azerbaijan as National Music Day.

"I am infinitely proud that Azerbaijani music holds a leading place in my dance repertoire," Kazakov said.

Farid Kazakov is a graduate of the Baku Academy of Choreography and the Moscow State Institute of Culture. He serves as an ambassador of Azerbaijan and Turkiye at the European Cultural Association and is a top-category teacher and honorary member of international cultural organizations.

His name is included in the book "Zirvədəki Azərbaycanlılar" by the President and First Vice President of Azerbaijan as an outstanding representative of Azerbaijani youth in the 21st century.