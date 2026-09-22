Iran's Baghaei compares US to Hitler
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei compared the United States to Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler on Tuesday.
In a post on X, Baghaei rejected the claims that Tehran is to blame for the hike in fuel prices. "US officials blame Iran for rising fuel prices, as if the public's memory is short enough to forget who actually initiated the war of aggression, and whose actions created the crisis that led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the disruption of commercial shipping," he wrote, adding that "Hitler similarly framed his invasion of Poland as a defensive action."
"When the instigator of an unlawful 'war of choice' blames the victim for the fallout, should this be viewed as 'strategic brilliance', or is it simply a textbook symptom of 'The March of Folly'?!" Baghaei asked.
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