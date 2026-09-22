Trump to meet Zelensky in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly

22 September 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on September 22.

The information was revealed in the official schedule released by the White House press service.

According to the document, the bilateral meeting will begin at 9:15 p.m. Baku time and will take place on the sidelines of the general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump is also set to address the UN General Assembly at 5:55 p.m. Baku time. In addition, he will participate in the signing of documents related to agreements reached by the U.S. administration with the leadership of Denmark and Greenland.

The U.S. president is expected to hold bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham at 7:45 p.m. and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at 8:30 p.m. Later in the evening, Trump is scheduled to speak with Delcy Rodríguez, the authorized representative of the President of Venezuela, during a reception at a New York hotel. The meeting is set for 3:40 a.m. Baku time on Wednesday.

Trump is also expected to meet with leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which includes Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the U.S. president will attend an event dedicated to the activities of the regional “America Shield” alliance, an initiative established by the United States to combat organized crime.