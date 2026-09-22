Concert in memory of Uzeyir Hajibayli held within Fidan Hajiyeva Int'l Opera Festival [PHOTOS]

22 September 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A gala concert dedicated to the memory of great composer, founder of Azerbaijan's professional musical culture and prominent educator Uzeyir Hajibayli has been held at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theatre.

The musical evening was held as part of the 3rd Fidan Hajiyeva International Opera Festival.

The event was also part of the 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, organized with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, which is being held from September 18 to 30.

The musical evening opened with the performance of the national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The audience was then presented with a rich concert programme featuring works by Azerbaijani and world classical composers and highlighting the enduring significance of the musical heritage of great masters.

The concert featured People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva, students of the Fidan Hajiyeva Vocal Music School, as well as talented young performers representing various educational institutions across the country.

A special place in the programme was given to the Mezzo Children's Choir and Mezzo Women's Chamber Orchestra, founded by Fidan Hajiyeva, which demonstrated a high level of artistic performance and youthful energy harmoniously combined with the traditions of the national music school. Banu Alibeyli hosted the evening.

The concert also highlighted the historic role of Uzeyir Hajibayli in the formation and development of national musical art. His creative legacy, which combines the richness of Eastern musical traditions with the achievements of world classical culture, has become an integral part of Azerbaijan's spiritual heritage.

The 3rd Fidan Hajiyeva International Opera Festival is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the birth of People's Artist of Azerbaijan Fidan Hajiyeva and the 30th anniversary of her artistic career.

For the first time in the history of Azerbaijan, a classical arts festival of this scale is being held over a period of three months, from September 7 to December 7. Around 30 musical and cultural events will be held in Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan, as well as in Paris, London, Milan and Minsk.

One of the central projects of the festival is "Young Voices Speak to the Future," which includes solo concerts by young performers, joint performances, vocal evenings and masterclasses.

The three-month festival will culminate in the gala concert "Carmen. Half a Century of an Artist's Life," which will be held on December 7 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace. The musical accompaniment will be provided by the Niyazi State Symphony Orchestra conducted by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Yalchin Adigozalov. The participation of a renowned Spanish flamenco group will add a special atmosphere to the festive evening.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az,Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.