Iran's Araghchi says trust in UN has been lost

22 September 2026 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that trust in the United Nations has been eroded, arguing that the organization has lost credibility due to what he described as its failure to uphold international peace and security.

Araghchi made the remarks after arriving in New York to attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, which is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All.”

“This visit takes place following the cowardly war waged against us by the US and the Zionist regime, the subsequent developments, and in reality, amidst a situation that effectively remains a state of war,” Araghchi said, according to remarks posted on his Telegram channel.

He said Iran’s primary objective at the General Assembly would be to use the international platform to defend what he described as the legitimacy, rights and interests of the Iranian people.

Araghchi argued that the UN has lost credibility and trust because of its failure to uphold world peace and security, saying the theme of this year’s General Assembly itself reflects the erosion of confidence in the organization.

He said the gathering provides Iran with an opportunity to present its positions on the international stage and address what Tehran considers to be violations of its rights.

Araghchi arrived in New York at the head of an Iranian delegation and also held a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General António Guterres following his arrival, with the two discussing the General Assembly agenda and international peace and security.