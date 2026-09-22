GastroFest 2026 to fill Old City with mouthwatering flavors

22 September 2026 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On October 3-4 and 10-11, GastroFest 2026 will bring residents and visitors together in Icherisheher with the partnership of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration.

GastroFest is a four-day festival that brings together gastronomy, music, creativity and a variety of cultural experiences under one festival concept, offering a rich and diverse program for people of different age groups.

The festival will give visitors an opportunity to discover new flavors, take part in creative activities, attend engaging meetings and enjoy live music, creating a vibrant and dynamic festival atmosphere.

Held in the unique setting of Icherisheher, GastroFest will showcase the combination of historical and cultural heritage with contemporary creative and gastronomic experiences, creating a distinctive connection between the historic setting and modern festival culture.

Gastronomy will be at the heart of the festival. Meetings with renowned chefs, a variety of cuisines, street food and new flavors will form the core of GastroFest's culinary program.

The program has been designed to appeal to different age groups. Children will have access to special master classes, interactive activities and entertainment programs, while adults will be able to join gastronomic presentations, take part in creative workshops and explore the festival atmosphere.

Music will also be an important part of GastroFest, with performances by local and international DJs, live music and stage shows bringing contemporary rhythms to the historic surroundings of Icherisheher. Special zones featuring handicrafts, works of art and creative projects will add another dimension to the festival.

GastroFest will offer visitors a range of experiences to suit different interests: gastronomic discoveries for those looking to try new flavors, live performances for music lovers, art and handicraft zones for those interested in creativity, and enjoyable activities for families to share memorable moments together.

GastroFest is more than a gastronomy festival. It is a large-scale celebration that brings together food, music, creativity and entertainment against the backdrop of Icherisheher's historical and cultural heritage, creating a shared space for people of different generations.