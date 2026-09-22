France ready to help secure Saudi energy infrastructure

22 September 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

France is ready to contribute to securing Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure following recent attacks targeting key facilities, adopting a “strictly defensive approach,” a diplomatic source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Monday.

The French offer covers energy infrastructure in Yanbu and along the East-West Pipeline, two key components of Saudi Arabia’s oil export network that have come under pressure amid the recent escalation involving the Iran-backed Houthis.

“France is ready to contribute to securing Saudi energy infrastructure in Yanbu and along the East-West Pipeline, within the framework of a strictly defensive approach,” the diplomatic source told AFP.

The source stressed that the proposed support would not involve France directly entering the conflict with the Houthis.

“This in no way involves taking part in the conflict with the Houthis,” the source said.

The Houthis have carried out attacks against facilities belonging to Saudi oil giant Aramco in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu. Saudi authorities have also said that the East-West Pipeline, a crucial route for transporting crude to the Red Sea, was shut down following drone attacks launched from Iraq.

France previously condemned Houthi attacks against civilian infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia and called on the group to immediately cease military operations.