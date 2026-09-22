US threatens to shut down Iranian airlines by tomorrow [VIDEO]

22 September 2026 12:48 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that Iranian airlines could be effectively shut out of international operations from Wednesday as the Trump administration intensifies economic pressure on Tehran.

“On September 23rd, all the Iranian airlines, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world,” Bessent said in an interview with CNBC.

He said Washington would seek to enforce the measure by targeting foreign companies and airports that provide essential services to Iranian carriers.

“And how do we do that? That if they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system,” Bessent said.

The warning applies to airports, fuel suppliers, ground-service providers and ticketing companies that continue servicing Iranian airlines. Companies that violate the restrictions could face secondary sanctions and lose access to the US dollar financial system.

Bessent said Washington was also targeting financial institutions that allegedly facilitate Iran’s access to the international financial system.

“So we have had now three banks that we have sanctioned. The second largest bank in Egypt, the Dubai branch, funneled more than $1.8 billion into the regime. They will be closed down,” he said.

“About the 30th largest Turkish bank, same thing, they will be closed down.”

The latest warning follows a September 8 decision by the US Treasury Department to sanction 36 targets linked to Iran’s aviation sector, including 27 Iranian airlines and foreign entities accused of supporting the sector. Treasury said the measures were intended to cut off networks used by Iran to obtain aircraft, technology and other aviation-related services.

Iranian airlines have faced US sanctions for years, limiting their access to aircraft, spare parts and international aviation services. The latest measures seek to extend the pressure to foreign companies that enable the carriers to operate outside Iran.