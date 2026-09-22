Azerbaijani Cinema Day held in French capital [PHOTOS]

22 September 2026 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An event titled "Azerbaijani Cinema Day in Paris" was held in the French capital.

Organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, the event took place at the embassy's Cultural Center.

Rashad Azizov, Director General of the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency, noted the growing number of studios operating in Azerbaijan's film and animation sectors and the resulting increase in film and animation projects.

He stressed the importance of closer cooperation with other countries in implementing such projects.

Director General of the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency said international cooperation in cinema can contribute not only to film production but also to the development of cultural dialogue between nations.

He added that such cooperation could become an important tool of cultural diplomacy and expressed hope that screenings of Azerbaijani films in France would become more frequent in the future.

As part of the event, three animated films - "Under the Same Rain", "Boom-Boom" and "Isi and Piti" - were screened, along with the documentary "Dream of Paradise", dedicated to the life and artistic legacy of Mirza Gadim Iravani, one of the prominent Azerbaijani painters of the 19th century.

The documentary explored interesting episodes from Iravani's life and presented audiences with an important chapter of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.