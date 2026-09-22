President Ilham Aliyev chaired meeting on State Program for development of mining and metallurgical industry [PHOTOS]

22 September 2026 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

The head of state delivered a speech at the event.

On September 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev chaired a meeting dedicated to the “State Program on the Development of Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industry in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027–2030.”

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