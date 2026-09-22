Agdam–Khankendi railway project reaches 48% construction completion

22 September 2026 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Restoration work is continuing on the Agdam–Khankendi railway line, which is set to become one of the new transportation routes in Karabakh.

According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, 90% of the design work and 48% of the construction work on the railway line have been completed.

The 30.8-kilometer railway line is planned to include a total of 130 engineering structures, including six bridges, five road underpasses, two pedestrian crossings and 47 emergency crossings.

The conceptual designs for the Aghdam–Khankendi railway stations in Aghdam and Khojaly have already been completed.

Meanwhile, construction of the Khankendi Railway and Bus Station Complex is progressing rapidly. The complex is expected to serve hundreds of passengers daily once completed.