Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan to visit Turkmenistan

23 September 2026 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Turkmenistan, Armenian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Arsen Avagyan said at an event marking the 35th anniversary of Armenia’s independence, according to Turkmenportal.

Avagyan said the visit would create additional opportunities for continuing political dialogue and developing practical cooperation between Armenia and Turkmenistan.

Earlier in September, Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during which the Turkmen leader invited the Armenian prime minister to attend the CIS Heads of State Summit scheduled to take place under Turkmenistan’s chairmanship on October 9.

Pashinyan, in turn, invited Berdimuhamedov to attend a leaders’ summit scheduled to be held in Yerevan in October, ahead of the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17).