Israel issues orders targeting 339 dunams of Palestinian land in West Bank

22 September 2026 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel has issued three military orders targeting 339 dunams (83.8 acres) of Palestinian land in the northern and central West Bank for the removal of wild vegetation and uprooting of trees, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Tuesday.

According to Anadolu Agency, one of the orders targets 178.71 dunams (44.2 acres) in Jenin and Qabatiya in the northern West Bank and calls for the removal of wild vegetation and olive trees, according to a statement by the commission.

“The order gives landowners seven days to file objections, but the period begins after the measure is implemented rather than beforehand,” it said.

A second order covers an additional 128.77 dunams (31.8 acres) in Jenin and Qabatiya and gives landowners 12 hours to remove wild vegetation and olive trees, the commission said.

“The order also limits the period for filing objections to 12 hours after the tour,” it added.

In the Ramallah and Al-Bireh governorate, a third military order targets two areas in the town of Beit Rima covering 15.137 dunams (3.7 acres) and 16.401 dunams (4.1 acres), totaling 31.538 dunams (7.8 acres).

Around 10 dunams (2.5 acres) of the targeted land in Beit Rima overlap with an area classified as Area B under the Oslo Accords. The order calls for the removal of wild vegetation, olive trees and other trees, according to the commission.

Under the 1995 Oslo II Accord, the West Bank was divided into Areas A, B and C as part of an interim arrangement. Area A is under full Palestinian control, while Area B is under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control. Area C is under full Israeli control and accounts for around 60% of the West Bank.

“The danger posed by the orders extends beyond the size of the targeted areas to the nature of the measures, which allow rapid changes to the land and the removal of vegetation and trees under a ‘security’ designation,” the commission said.

“The short deadlines, particularly the 12-hour period, significantly limit landowners' ability to object before damage occurs,” it added.

“Maps attached to the orders show that contiguous blocks of agricultural land are being targeted,” the commission said.

The commission called for field monitoring to determine the number of trees affected, identify properties falling within the orders' boundaries and assess the impact on Palestinians' ability to access and use their land.

The orders come as Palestinian farmers prepare for the olive harvest season, which usually begins after mid-October and is considered one of the most important agricultural seasons in Palestinian towns and villages.

Last month, the Israeli army issued military orders to remove trees and vegetation from around 310 dunams (76.6 acres) of land in Jenin governorate, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.