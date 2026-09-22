Spectacular concert held to mark Khojavand City Day [PHOTOS]

22 September 2026 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A spectacular concert has been held as part of Khojavand City Day. The event was jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankandi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts.

The event began with the Azerbaijan National Anthem. The audience then observed a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs.

A video was screened highlighting the restoration and reconstruction work carried out in Khankandi, Khojaly, Khojavand and Aghdara. It also featured the return of residents to their native lands.

Speaking before the concert program, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts, congratulated residents and guests on Khojavand City Day.

He noted that the occasion was particularly significant as Khojavand City Day was being celebrated for the first time. According to Huseynov, the Great Return to Khojavand district, including the city of Khojavand, began a year ago and is continuing.

Huseynov said that nearly 4,500 residents, representing 1,083 families, have so far been resettled in Khojavand district.

"In just one year, people have returned to eight settlements in the district, to their native lands and ancestral homes. They are already living here, rebuilding and continuing their new lives," he said.

The concert featured soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre. Prominent representatives of the arts and lecturers from Karabakh University also took part in the program.

The performers presented popular Azerbaijani songs and works by national composers. Various musical and artistic performances were also included in the program.

The event was attended by Sultan Raev, Secretary General of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), and Sabuh Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankandi, Aghdare and Khojaly districts. Representatives of the Ministry of Culture and local residents also attended the concert.

The performances were warmly received by the audience. Each performance was greeted with applause.

The celebrations concluded with a spectacular fireworks display. Colorful light compositions accompanied by music added to the festive atmosphere and brought the evening to a grand finale.