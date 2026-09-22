Boxing team claims three medals in Kazakhstan [PHOTOS]

22 September 2026 13:54 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's U-23 national boxing team has claimed three medals at Shokhr Boltekuly Memorial Tournament held in Aktau, Kazakhstan.

Bilalhabashi Nazarov won the silver medal in the 50-kilogram weight category, while Zidan Hunbatov (55 kg) and Ali Abdullayev (65 kg) secured bronze medals.

The tournament brought together young boxers from several countries, providing Azerbaijan's U-23 fighters with valuable international competition experience.

Nazarov reached the final in his weight category and finished the tournament with a silver medal. Hunbatov and Abdullayev completed Azerbaijan's medal haul with bronze medals in their respective divisions.

The 18th Shokyr Boltekuly Memorial vrought together around 150 boxers from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, as well as athletes representing several regions of Kazakhstan, Astana and Shymkent.

Men's competitions were held in ten weight categories, while women competed in three categories.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer to win a gold medal at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.