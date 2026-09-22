President: Today we have substantial reserve generating capacities
“We resolved all issues related to electricity and created a very robust potential. Today, our reserve generating capacities are quite substantial,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting dedicated to the State Program on the development of the mining and metallurgical industry.
“Certain volumes are also exported, but in the coming years, this export will become large-scale—especially considering that there is great concern and a shortage in global markets regarding energy resources, including electricity, fuel, and natural gas—all essential products that ensure energy security. In short, the global picture is right before our eyes,” the head of state added.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!