UN to launch project aimed at protecting Caspian Sea

22 September 2026 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The United Nations is set to launch a project aimed at improving the environmental condition of the Caspian Sea, Vladanka Andreeva, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, said.

According to Andreeva, the “Blueing the Caspian Sea” project will be implemented by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

“The main goal, of course, is to make the Caspian cleaner. The recruitment of international and national staff will begin soon, and project implementation will get underway,” Andreeva said.

She noted that the project will focus on strengthening pollution monitoring, protecting biodiversity and promoting regional environmental cooperation.

According to Andreeva, the initiative will help Azerbaijan and neighboring countries build a stronger scientific and institutional foundation for protecting the Caspian Sea.

The UN official also noted that the volume of water flowing into the Caspian Sea has decreased by 10–15 percent in recent years, saying the decline is affecting both biodiversity and economic activity.

“We believe that this is just the beginning. There will be more projects ahead, but time will tell,” Andreeva added.