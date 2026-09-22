Türkiye, US sign agreement on next-generation nuclear technologies

22 September 2026 16:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Türkiye has signed a grant agreement with the U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) to assess the potential use of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and fourth-generation nuclear reactor technologies in the country.

Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced it in a post on social media X.

The agreement was signed between Türkiye Nükleer Enerji A.Ş. (TÜNAŞ) and USTDA at Türkevi in New York.

Bayraktar said it will enable Türkiye to comprehensively evaluate the applicability of next-generation nuclear technologies from technical, economic and regulatory perspectives.

He added that Türkiye aims to diversify its energy mix as part of its goals of achieving net-zero emissions by 2053 and strengthening energy independence.

According to the minister, alongside the development of large-scale nuclear power plants, Türkiye will continue assessing nuclear technologies that best suit the country’s energy needs as it works to build a modern and resilient energy infrastructure.