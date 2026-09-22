Azerbaijani teams set for next matches at World Chess Olympiad

22 September 2026 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's men's and women's chess teams will play their next matches on September 23 at the 46th World Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

The men's team will face Greece in the seventh round, while the women's team will take on Armenia.

After six rounds, both Azerbaijani teams have 10 points. The men's team currently sits 12th in the standings, while the women's team is ninth.

The 46th FIDE Chess Olympiad is being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 15 to 27. The opening ceremony took place on September 15, while the first round was played on September 16. The competition features separate Open and Women's sections, with both played over 11 rounds under the Swiss-system format. Each team consists of four players plus one reserve. A rest day was scheduled for September 22 following the sixth round.

The Samarkand Olympiad has set a new participation record, with 208 teams competing in the Open section and 192 teams in the Women's section. The combined total of 400 teams surpasses the previous record of 380 teams set at the 2024 Olympiad in Budapest.

The winners of the Open and Women's sections will receive the Hamilton-Russell Cup and Vera Menchik Cup, respectively. The Nona Gaprindashvili Trophy will be awarded to the federation with the best combined performance in the two sections.