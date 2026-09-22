Global oil and gas discoveries hit lowest level in 45 years
The number of newly discovered oil and gas fields worldwide fell to its lowest level in 45 years in 2025, partly due to a significant decline in exploration investment. According to the newspaper’s calculations, only 19 commercially significant oil and gas fields were discovered in 2025. This was the lowest figure since 1980 and less than...
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