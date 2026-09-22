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Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Azerbaijan’s fruit and vegetable exports reach $637 million in January-August

22 September 2026 18:31 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s fruit and vegetable exports reach $637 million in January-August
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Compared with the same period last year, the value of imports increased by $2.2 million, or 1.1%, while the volume of imports fell by 33,900 tons, or 13.2%.

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