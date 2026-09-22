Azerbaijan rejects Tskhinvali ‘presidential elections’ and their results

22 September 2026 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan once again reaffirms its support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia and does not recognise the so-called “presidential elections” held in Georgia’s Tskhinvali region or their results.

The ministry reiterated that Azerbaijan supports Georgia’s internationally recognised sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It said the elections held in the Tskhinvali region, which is internationally recognised as part of Georgia, have no legitimacy and that their results are not recognised by Azerbaijan.

The statement comes as Azerbaijan continues to stress its support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states within their internationally recognised borders.