Azerbaijan's medal tally reaches nine at Sarajevo Veterans Judo Worlds [PHOTOS]

23 September 2026 11:32 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's team has added two more gold medals to its tally at the Sarajevo World Judo Championships Veterans 2026 in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Babek Hajiyev (-60 kg) and Movlud Miraliyev (-100 kg) won all their bouts in the M5 age category to become world champions.

Both judokas have claimed the gold medal at the World Judo Championships for Veterans for the fourth time in their careers.

Earlier, Mammadali Mehdiyev (-100 kg) won gold, while Abulfat Ismayilov (-60 kg), Mahir Abbasov (-81 kg), Joshgun Abdullayev (-90 kg), Shikhrajab Shikhmuradov and Ahmad Mammadov (both -73 kg), and Anar Agayev (-90 kg) secured bronze medals.

As a result, Azerbaijan's medal tally at the World Judo Championships for Veterans has reached nine, including three gold and six bronze medals.

The Azerbaijani team currently ranks sixth among 65 participating countries.

The championship has attracted 1,350 competitors from 65 countries across six continents, including 1,169 men and 181 women. The competition features 63 men's and 46 women's age/weight categories.

Azerbaijani judokas have built a strong reputation on the international stage, regularly competing for medals at the Olympic Games, World and European Championships, and other major tournaments.

Their achievements have helped establish Azerbaijan as one of the prominent judo nations, with athletes known for their technical ability, fighting spirit, discipline, and determination.

A major role in the development of the sport has been played by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation. Established in 1972, the federation oversees the development and promotion of judo in the country and represents Azerbaijani judo internationally.

The federation is currently headed by Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as Azerbaijan's Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The foundations of Azerbaijan's modern judo success were laid in the late 1990s. Mehman Azizov won a silver medal at the 1998 World Championships, marking one of the notable achievements of the new era. In 1999, Rasul Salimov, who had won the World Youth Games in Moscow, claimed bronze at the European Championships in Slovakia. A year later, Elchin Ismayilov became European champion in Wroclaw.

Azerbaijani judo continued to make significant strides in the following years. One of the landmark moments came at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, where Elnur Mammadli won the gold medal in the 73 kg category.

In recent years, Azerbaijan's judo success has been represented by a new generation of accomplished athletes, including Hidayat Heydarov, Zelym Kotsoiev, Zelim Tckaev, Balabay Aghayev, Ushangi Kokauri, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Leyla Aliyeva, Fidan Alizade, and Aisha Gurbanli, among others.