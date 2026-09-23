Yeni Gala Concert Complex opens as part of Uzeyir Hajibayli Int'l Music Festival [PHOTOS]

23 September 2026 12:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The "Yeni Gala" concert complex has opened on the grounds of the Bina Equestrian Center as part of the 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival.

The government officials and representatives of the arts attended the opening ceremony.

Speakers noted that the complex combines elements of national architecture with modern technical facilities, creating extensive opportunities for staging open-air opera performances, concerts and other events.

A concert program featuring the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre was presented as part of the opening ceremony.

People's Artist Yusif Eyvazov, Honored Artists Afaq Abbasova and Anton Ferştandt, soloists Atash Garayev and Aytaj Shikhali-zade, as well as the theatre's orchestra and choir, performed under the baton of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

The artistic program opened with a cavalry parade and featured a total of 13 musical pieces in various genres.

The 18th Uzeyir Hajibayli International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, is running until September 30.

The annual music festival brings together renowned performers and ensembles from several countries.

Alongside Baku, concerts, performances, exhibitions, presentations and other cultural events are being held in Agjabadi, Ganja, Shusha, Lachin, Aghdam and Lankaran.

Various events are also taking place in Uzbekistan, Germany and Turkiye as part of the festival.

This year's festival also features the 1st Congress of Composers of the Turkic World.