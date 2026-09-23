Azerbaijan, Czech Republic discuss expanding economic cooperation

23 September 2026 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov has met with Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Marie Chatardova during her visit to Azerbaijan.

The meeting focused on the current state of economic ties between the two countries and ways to expand cooperation in new areas.

The parties highlighted significant potential for collaboration in areas including energy, transport, pharmaceuticals, technology transfer and other sectors.

They also exchanged views on preparations for the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Czech Joint Commission.

The officials discussed promoting mutual investments, strengthening ties between business communities and implementing joint projects.