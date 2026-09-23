Azerbaijan, Czech Republic discuss expanding economic cooperation
Azerbaijan’s Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov has met with Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Marie Chatardova during her visit to Azerbaijan.
The meeting focused on the current state of economic ties between the two countries and ways to expand cooperation in new areas.
The parties highlighted significant potential for collaboration in areas including energy, transport, pharmaceuticals, technology transfer and other sectors.
They also exchanged views on preparations for the next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Czech Joint Commission.
The officials discussed promoting mutual investments, strengthening ties between business communities and implementing joint projects.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!