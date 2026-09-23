Azerbaijan pardons French citizen Martin Ryan convicted of espionage

23 September 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Martin Ryan, who was accused of espionage for France, has been pardoned.

This was reflected in the decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, regarding the pardon of a number of convicted individuals.

Martin Ryan, a citizen of France, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by the Baku Grave Crimes Court under its judgment dated 16 March 2026.

Read more at azernews.az