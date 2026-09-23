Approximate start dates announced for Azerbaijan Volleyball Championships [PHOTOS]

23 September 2026 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A meeting has been held with representatives of the women's and men's teams that will compete in the Volleyball Super League during the 2026-2027 season at the Volleyball Center of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The meeting was attended by Shir-Aslan Karimov, Director of the AVF Sports Department; Zohrab Gozalbeyli, Head of the Communications Department; Nargiz Ismayilova, Coordinator for Training Activities for Junior Age Groups; representatives of the teams participating in the Super League; and federation staff.

It was noted at the meeting that the competition, previously held under the name Higher League, will be called the Super League starting from the new season. The regulations for the 2026-2027 Super League season were also presented to club representatives.

Karimov said that, as in the previous season, nine women's teams - Turan, DH Volley, Ganja, National Aviation Academy, UNEC, Azermash Absheron, Murov Az Terminal, Azerrail and Nakhchivan - and six men's teams - Rescuer, Army, Neftchi, Murov Az Terminal, Azerrail and Youth - will compete in the Super League.

He noted that there will be two changes in the women's competition this season. The team that competed under the name Absheron last season will participate this time as Azermash Absheron. Nakhchivan will make its Super League debut.

The Super League is scheduled to start in October 2026 and conclude in April 2027. The competition will consist of a league stage and playoffs.

In the women's competition, the league stage will be played in a single round on a home-and-away basis. Based on the results, eight teams will advance to the playoffs.

In the men's competition, matches will be played in two rounds on a home-and-away basis. At the end of the two-round league stage, the teams finishing in first to fourth place will qualify for the playoffs.

The meeting also included discussions on the competition rules, new requirements, registration and other organizational matters.