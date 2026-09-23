Trump urges countries to withdraw from International Criminal Court

23 September 2026 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

US President Donald Trump has called on all countries that are members of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to withdraw from the institution, describing it as an “out of control institution” and an “evil group of people.”

Speaking at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 22, Trump said the United States would not allow the ICC to subject American military personnel to what he described as “show trials.” He urged all states parties to the Rome Statute to “officially resign” from the court immediately.

Trump has repeatedly criticized the ICC and its jurisdiction over US nationals. His latest remarks come amid a broader US campaign against the court, including measures aimed at isolating it internationally.

The ICC was established under the Rome Statute, which provides the legal framework for prosecuting individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and the crime of aggression.

Armenia became a State Party to the Rome Statute in February 2024 after depositing its instrument of ratification in November 2023, becoming the 124th State Party to the treaty.