Baku, Sofia review strategic partnership agenda in New York [PHOTOS]

23 September 2026 10:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

According to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting focused on the strategic partnership between the two countries and opportunities to expand cooperation.

The two ministers discussed the strategic partnership agenda between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, including political dialogue, energy cooperation, expanding supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Bulgaria, renewable energy projects, as well as transport and connectivity issues through the Middle Corridor.

The sides also exchanged views on Azerbaijan–European Union cooperation and regional developments.