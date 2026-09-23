President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Saudi Arabia

23 September 2026 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"My Dear Brother,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all your people on the occasion of September 23 – the Proclamation of the Kingdom.

We are delighted by the upward trajectory and dynamic development of Azerbaijan–Saudi Arabia intergovernmental relations and cooperation, which are built on shared moral values, religious and cultural roots, traditional friendship, and brotherhood.

We attach great importance to the comprehensive development of our relations based on mutual trust and support. Today, our cooperation across a number of fields serves the interests of our countries and the well-being of our peoples, bringing them even closer together. Our partnership with ACWA Power, your country’s leading company in the priority areas of energy, including alternative and renewable energy, is expanding year by year and gaining new substance.

I would particularly like to emphasize our fruitful cooperation and mutual support within international organizations, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Of course, active political dialogue at the highest level has created a favorable foundation for all of this.

I am confident that the brotherly relations and interaction between our peoples will further deepen in the coming years through our joint efforts for the prosperity of our countries, and that our partnership will be enriched with new achievements.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, long life, and success in your high office, and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia lasting peace and prosperity."