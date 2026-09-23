EPP delegation to visit Armenia amid Yerevan’s closer ties with EU

23 September 2026 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A delegation led by European People’s Party (EPP) Secretary-General Dolors Montserrat will visit Armenia on September 24 and stay in the country until September 28.

The visit has been confirmed by an order issued by Armenian National Assembly Speaker Ruben Rubinyan regarding the organization of the delegation’s trip.

The delegation will be received by Sargis Khandanyan, Chairman of the Armenian Parliament’s Standing Committee on Foreign Relations.

The visit comes amid Armenia’s efforts to deepen cooperation with the European Union and strengthen political ties with European institutions.

In March 2025, Armenia’s parliament passed a law launching the process of the country’s accession to the European Union. In late August 2026, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan intends to officially submit an EU membership application in the near future.