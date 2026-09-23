France says European troops could be deployed in Ukraine

23 September 2026 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

French Minister for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad has said European troops could potentially be deployed in Ukraine as part of security guarantees for Kyiv.

Haddad made the remarks in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to the French minister, Ukraine has become the first line of defense for the European Union. He also expressed skepticism about the prospects for achieving lasting peace between Moscow and Kyiv.

“That is why, in the long term, we must provide security guarantees and support the Ukrainian army. European troops could potentially be deployed on Ukrainian territory, because we know that Europe’s long-term security is being decided here and will continue to be decided here in the future,” Haddad said.

The French official stressed that Ukraine is already at the center of European security and will remain so in the long term.