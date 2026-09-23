Beyond Racing: What Formula 1 fans can expect at 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix [PHOTOS]

23 September 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will bring a variety of entertainment to Baku alongside the action on the track, as Formula 1 celebrates its 10th anniversary in the Azerbaijani capital.

According to information provided to AzerNEWS by Baku City Circuit, the main Entertainment Zone will be set up along Baku Boulevard, where fans and families will have access to a wide selection of activities and experiences throughout the race weekend.

Formula 1 enthusiasts will be able to take part in several interactive attractions. A racing simulator will give visitors the opportunity to virtually drive an F1 car and compete to record the fastest lap. The Pit Stop Challenge will test participants’ teamwork and speed, with groups of two or three competing to change the tyres of an F1 car as quickly as possible. The leading teams will qualify for a final, with prizes such as signed memorabilia and paddock tours on offer to the winners.

The Fan Zone will also feature several attractions dedicated to the Formula 1 experience. Visitors will be able to view an F1 show car and the FIA championship trophy. Through an augmented-reality selfie experience, fans can also take virtual photographs with F1 drivers and team principals. An F1 DJ podium will recreate the atmosphere of a Grand Prix podium celebration.

The programme will include activities for those looking for entertainment beyond motorsport. The Ninja Challenge will offer an obstacle course featuring climbing walls, balance sections and rope elements, while a zipline will provide visitors with a high-speed attraction across the Fan Zone.

Young fans will also have dedicated entertainment options. At the Kids’ Grand Prix, children will be able to drive miniature electric cars on a specially designed track. The children's area will additionally offer themed face painting, creative workshops and a selection of trampolines, including a helmet-shaped inflatable attraction.

Driver appearances will form another part of the programme. During Fan Forums, Formula 1 drivers and team representatives will appear on the main stage to answer fan questions and discuss their championship experiences away from the racing circuit.

A series of roaming performances will add to the atmosphere throughout the day. The entertainment line-up will include traditional national dances, Amarok’s drum performance, Mirror Dancers, Mirror Racing Show, Flying People and Drum Girls.

The Fan Zone stage will also host a series of musical performances. DJs Pancho, Maya Aziz, Nicolas Mun, Nazreen, Tim and Vugarixx will perform, alongside Excellent Band and Mardan Band.

The entertainment programme will continue into the evening at Baku Crystal Hall. International stars Calvin Harris and Katy Perry are scheduled to perform on Thursday and Friday respectively, adding live music to the Grand Prix weekend.

Running from September 24 to 26, the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will combine Formula 1 racing with live performances, concerts, interactive attractions, and fan activities across Baku, offering visitors a programme that extends well beyond the circuit.