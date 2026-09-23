Isack Hadjar ready for return at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

23 September 2026 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar said at a press conference in Baku ahead of the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix that he and the team are aiming for a strong result. He added that they will do their best to remain competitive throughout the weekend.

Hadjar also spoke about his return to the cockpit after last racing in Budapest. He said the time since his previous appearance had felt very long and that he was happy to be back behind the wheel after a difficult period.

The driver added that his wrist is now in good enough condition for him to drive, which he described as the most important thing for him ahead of the weekend.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26 as the 15th round of the Formula 1 season.

The 6.003-kilometre street circuit features 20 corners and will host a 51-lap race covering 306.049 kilometres. Free Practice 1 and 2 will take place on Thursday, followed by Free Practice 3 and qualifying on Friday, while the Grand Prix will be held on Saturday at 15:00 local time.

The Baku circuit combines long, high-speed sections with the narrow streets of the Old City. At its tightest point around the Turn 8 and 9 complex, the track is just 7.6 metres wide. The circuit made its Formula 1 debut in 2016 as the European Grand Prix before returning the following year as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.