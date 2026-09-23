Azerbaijan’s urea exports fall as global fertilizer prices surge
Azerbaijan generated $88.2 million from exports of urea and other nitrogen fertilizers in the first seven months of 2026, despite a sharp decline in export volumes, as higher global fertilizer prices helped cushion the impact on revenues. During the period, Azerbaijan exported...
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