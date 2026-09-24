Baku streets ready for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

24 September 2026 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku is ready to host another Formula 1 weekend as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway today, marking the 10th Formula 1 race weekend to be held in the capital.

The action begins on Thursday, September 24, with Formula 2 Practice at 10:00 local time, followed by the first Formula 1 practice session at 12:30. Formula 2 qualifying sessions will then take place before Formula 1 returns to the track for second practice at 16:00.

The programme continues on Friday with the Formula 2 Sprint Race, Formula 1's third practice session and Formula 2 Feature Race 1. Formula 1 qualifying will take place at 16:00, setting the grid for Saturday's main event.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on Saturday, September 26, with the 51-lap race scheduled to start at 15:00 local time. The unusual Saturday race is part of an adjusted weekend schedule, with the event moved forward because September 27 is Azerbaijan's Remembrance Day.

Twenty drivers representing 10 Formula 1 teams will compete on the Baku City Circuit, a 6.003-kilometre street track featuring 20 corners. The circuit is known for its contrasting sections, combining long, fast straights with the tight and technical roads around Baku's Old City.

One of the defining sections comes between the historic walls of Icherisheher. The track narrows to just 7.6 metres around the Turns 8 and 9 complex, leaving drivers little room for error. At the other end of the lap, the 2.2-kilometre flat-out section along the seafront allows cars to reach high speeds and creates opportunities for overtaking.

The circuit also offers one of the most distinctive backdrops on the Formula 1 calendar. During the race weekend, drivers and spectators can see Icherisheher, the Caspian Sea waterfront and Baku's modern architecture from different parts of the track.

The start and finish line are located on Azadliq Square, which also houses the paddock, team garages and pit lane.

A new grandstand has also been added to the Baku City Circuit for this year's race. The City Grandstand, located opposite the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre, has space for 678 spectators, taking the circuit's total grandstand capacity above 21,000.

This year's event marks a decade since Formula 1 first arrived in Baku. The inaugural race in 2016 was held as the European Grand Prix, with Nico Rosberg taking victory. From 2017, the event became the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, producing a different winner in several of its early editions, including Daniel Ricciardo, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez. Max Verstappen has also won twice in Baku, while Oscar Piastri took victory in 2024.

The 2025 race was won by Verstappen, who took pole position, led every lap and set the fastest lap. George Russell finished second for Mercedes, while Carlos Sainz claimed third for Williams.

The only year without an Azerbaijan Grand Prix was 2020, when the race was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baku is hosting Formula 1 for the 10th time, with this year's race again combining high speeds, tight street sections and the city's historic and modern landmarks.