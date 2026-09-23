Pashinyan and Erdogan begin meeting in New York [VIDEO]
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have begun a meeting in New York.
The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The talks bring the Armenian and Turkish leaders together as Yerevan and Ankara continue efforts to advance the normalisation of their bilateral relations.
Further details about the agenda of the meeting have not yet been disclosed.
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