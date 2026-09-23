Oscar Piastri targets better result at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

23 September 2026 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri said at a press conference in Baku ahead of the 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix that he is looking forward to racing at the Baku City Circuit and believes the track offers a unique challenge.

Piastri noted that the circuit requires confidence from drivers and combines a large number of corners with the characteristics of a street track. He added that racing in Baku is always exciting and expressed hope that this year's weekend would be more successful for McLaren.

The Australian driver also spoke about the team's performance at the previous race weekend. He said McLaren had sufficient pace but was not always able to show its full potential. Piastri added that the team has been making progress and testing several upgrades, some of which have worked while others have not produced the expected results.

He stressed that McLaren will continue working on the car and does not intend to stop developing it as the season progresses.

The 2026 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held at the Baku City Circuit from September 24 to 26. The weekend will feature Free Practice 1 and 2 on Thursday, followed by Free Practice 3 and qualifying on Friday, while the 51-lap Grand Prix will take place on Saturday at 15:00 local time.