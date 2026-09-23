Iran praises Azerbaijan’s efforts to protect Caspian Sea environment

23 September 2026 16:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran highly praised Azerbaijan’s efforts to protect the Caspian Sea environment during its chairmanship of the relevant convention.

According to Iran’s Department of Environment, the organization’s deputy head, Ahmadreza Lahijan-Zadeh, made the remarks on Wednesday at the seventh meeting of the convention in Tehran.

He noted that the sixth meeting on the protection of the Caspian Sea environment was held in Baku five years ago, adding that significant efforts had been made over the past five years to advance the convention’s objectives.

Lahijan-Zadeh also highlighted the importance of cooperation among Caspian littoral states under the Ramsar Convention in protecting wetlands and migratory birds around the Caspian Sea.

He stressed that developing cooperation and sharing experience in wetland and migratory bird protection could help strengthen regional cooperation and promote coordinated protection of the Caspian Sea ecosystem.

"Caspian countries can take important steps toward environmental protection and the conservation of natural resources by sharing their expertise and experience," the official added.