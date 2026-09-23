Paris hails Ryan pardon as step toward normalization with Baku

23 September 2026 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

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France has welcomed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's decision to pardon French national Martin Ryan, who had been in custody in Azerbaijan since December 2023, describing the move as a step toward normalizing bilateral relations.

In a statement issued by France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs on September 23, Paris said it “highly appreciates this humanitarian gesture.”

“France has welcomed the decision by the President of Azerbaijan to pardon our national, Martin Ryan, who had been in custody in Azerbaijan since December 2023. France highly appreciates this humanitarian gesture,” the statement said.

According to the French Foreign Ministry, the decision followed what it described as a “patient and demanding dialogue” with Azerbaijani authorities.

“This decision is the result of a patient and demanding dialogue with the Azerbaijani authorities—a dialogue we intend to continue and which marks a step toward the normalization of our relations,” it said.

France also thanked officials and teams in both countries who worked toward Ryan's release.

“France extends its thanks to all the teams in both Paris and Baku that worked tirelessly to achieve this positive outcome,” the ministry said.

Martin Ryan, who was accused of espionage for France, was pardoned on September 23.

This was reflected in a decree signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, pardoning a number of convicted individuals.

Martin Ryan, a citizen of France, was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment by the Baku Grave Crimes Court under its judgment dated 16 March 2026.