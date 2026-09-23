Azerbaijan, France discuss regional peace and EU cooperation at UNGA
Azerbaijan and France discussed bilateral and multilateral relations, the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation agenda and the regional situation during a meeting on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
The meeting was held between Azerbaijan’s representative and Jean-Noël Barrot, France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.
The Azerbaijani side stressed the importance of constructive engagement, referring to guidance provided during high-level exchanges between the two countries’ Heads of State over the past year.
The discussions also covered Azerbaijan’s efforts to consolidate peace and stability in the region.
The Azerbaijani side said the meeting addressed issues related to bilateral and multilateral relations, Azerbaijan-EU cooperation and regional developments.
The full post reads:
Met with Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France margins of #UNGA81. Reaffirmed the importance of constructive engagement, building on the guidance provided during the high-level exchanges between our Heads of State over the past year. Also duscussed issues of bilateral and multilateral relations, Azerbaijan-EU cooperation agenda, and regional situation. Informed my counterpart on Azerbaijan’s efforts to consolidate peace and stability in our region.
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