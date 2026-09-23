Commercial ship comes under attack in Strait of Hormuz

23 September 2026 20:47 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A commercial vessel was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, causing a fire to break out on board.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), an unidentified projectile struck the vessel, sparking a fire. The crew members were evacuated, with two of them reportedly injured.

The name of the vessel, its flag, port of registration and the exact coordinates of the incident have not been disclosed.

Authorities are investigating, and there are no reports of any environmental impact, the monitor says.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.

The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.